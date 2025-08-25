Man Tried To Help A Confused Customer, But He Ended Up Playing A Game Of Charades

Retail workers need to be patient and smart when dealing with customers.

Money lost in translation Yesterday was pretty busy at the gas station food mart. Lots of cigarettes to be sold, snacks, scratchers, and of course, gas. We sell to everyone, too. And we have a wide international client base. So sometimes, there’s a language barrier in the way of customer service.

This elderly Asian gentleman, at the end of my shift, came up to the register. He dropped a bill on the counter, and said, “Twenty dollars.” Ok. I waited patiently. Sometimes, it takes a minute for them to remember the word for what they want. He just smiled and repeated, “Twenty dollars.”

Okay, so I tried to guess. What was our most common $20 purchase? Ah! Gas! So, I asked, “Which pump, sir?” All I got was a confused look. “Pump number?”

He points at the money. “Yes sir,” I say, “That’s twenty dollars.” “Twenty dollars!” he repeats cheerfully, and… nothing. “What do you want?” I say, trying to be direct. “Twenty dollars!” he insists.

“Do you want gas?” and I point at the fuel pumps. “Do you want cigarettes?” and I point at the packs of smokes. “Do you…?” “MEGA!!!” Lottery tickets. He wanted lottery tickets.

Sometimes, a little guessing is part of the job.

