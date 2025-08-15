Man Was Tired Of His Roommate’s Dirty Habits, So He Got Petty With Toilet Paper And Kept It Going At His Parents’ Home

Living with others can test your patience and creativity.

If you had a roommate who wouldn’t clean the bathroom sink, would you clean it yourself, complain to your roommate, or find a creative way to get even?

This woman welcomed her son back home from college, but she noticed he had an odd and somewhat annoying habit. He wouldn’t change the toilet paper in the bathroom.

When she asked him why, he told her about his roommate at school.

Check out the full story below for all the details.

Won’t clean the sink, then play hide and seek with the toilet paper! My son has just come back from Uni, and he doesn’t change the toilet paper. It’s annoying, but the spare is next to the loo, so it’s not the end of the world.

This woman asked her son why he does that.

I asked him why. He told me that at Uni, he shares a bathroom with John, and John refuses to clean the sink after he shaves. So, my son leaves enough toilet paper to look like there is some and then hides it. He often hears John screaming out his name in frustration after he’s been in the loo a while and couldn’t find the toilet paper to wipe his bottom.

Her son and his roommate are even as of today.

He then has to do the shuffle to his bedroom to get some. He never checks first (this kid is so gifted, but has no common sense). They are now at stalemate, and neither will give in, so this next year should be interesting.

He’s home for the summer now though, so he can hit pause on these antics.

Let’s read the responses of other people on Reddit to this story.

This person gives their honest opinion.

Just change the toilet roll, says this person.

This user asks a genuine question.

Finally, this person shares their personal thoughts.

Petty college wars make for the most entertaining stalemates.

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.