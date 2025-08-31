Employee Was Told He Couldn’t Expense Tips, So He Found A Better Way To Spend The Company’s Money

Cost-cutting can sometimes backfire on the company.

If you were told that you could no longer expense tips, would you start paying for tips yourself, or would you find another place to eat and another way to spend the company’s money?

This man travels frequently for work and gets a set daily food allowance.

When the new management cut his ability to expense tips, he decided to get creative.

Read the full story below to find out what he decided to do.

“You cannot use your allotted meal budget to tip.” I travel a lot for work, and my company agreement is that I get a set amount for food everyday. I don’t have a knack for fancy foods, so I typically just get what I get, and I tip heavily to maximize the dollar amount.

This man was told not to spend on tips anymore.

This was never a problem in the past, but my company got acquired, and the new company is aggressively cutting costs. Someone from HR emailed me to tell me I was financially on the hook for tips. I couldn’t expense them anymore.

So he now uses his food allowance to buy food for his co-workers.

So now, I just buy the food I eat from the grocery store and eat cheaply. Then, I spend the rest on donuts and coffee for all of my co-workers everywhere I travel. There is a set budget for food everyday. If you’re going to be a penny pinching POS, I will find ways to spend that money within our agreement to give to others.

He plans to also feed the homeless next time.

Next time, I think I’ll feed the homeless. Need I remind my company that I’m doing them a favor by traveling because they don’t want to pay full-timers in these areas? Don’t be cheap!

Not allowing him to expense tips was a bad idea!

Let’s read the responses of other people on Reddit to this story.

This person shares a related story.

Here’s a valid point from this person.

LOL. How about using ChatGPT to justify your expenses?

Finally, this person gives their honest opinion.

When you limit employees’ resources, they will find ways to be creative.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.