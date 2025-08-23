Manager Insulted An Employee For Not Knowing The Register, But Then Proved He Didn’t Know It Either And Got Embarrassed By A Customer

It’s always satisfying when arrogant managers trip over their own egos.

So, what would you do if a manager publicly humiliated you for not knowing a task, only to reveal they didn’t know how to do it either? Would you throw it back in their face when they start sweating in front of angry customers? Or would you stay quiet and enjoy the karma?

In today’s story, one retail worker finds herself in this very situation and doesn’t have to lift a finger. Here’s what happened.

My manager embarrassed himself trying to make me look bad I got a new job at a small, cheap items store next to a busy strip center. I’d been working retail for nearly 10 years, and almost every store I’ve worked at has shut down; I seem to have terrible luck in that regard. Anyway, I have never worked a register, so the manager puts me on one, assuming I have. I ask for training, and he says, “It’s not hard. Push a few buttons, and money comes out. Are you a moron?” See, my manager is 52 years old, and seems to think yelling at everyone from the comforts of his office is what his job is.

The manager was verbally abusive to her.

As I said on the first day, we were busy, and he put me on a register as we were understaffed that day, and only two registers were open. I have no idea what I’m doing, so I ask my co-worker. She just shrugs, and my manager looks out of his office and says, “Derp, I don’t pay you to talk. Talk again, and I’ll have you written up. Get back to work.” Customers start coming in, and I get a long line. I’m struggling to work the register, as it’s slow, and customers are starting to complain.

It got worse.

Then I mess up and charge a customer $199.99 for a $19 item. I already made the transaction and can’t undo it without a manager’s permission. The customer goes ballistic, and more people are waiting in line. I call my manager over, and he’s fuming mad, red as an apple. He shoves me aside and says, “How hard is this? Working a register is not rocket science. Push a few buttons and presto, you’re done. Are you mentally ********?”

It didn’t seem like he knew how to work the register either.

The customer agrees with him, saying, “The quality of your employees is astounding. These people are lazy and stupid. How can you stand them?” I look over his shoulder, and he’s starting to sweat. The customer asks, “Hey, what’s taking so long?” Now, it’s obvious he has no idea what he is doing. He’s going through the menus, and finally, he breaks down and calls over my co-worker, who shows him what to do. After 12 minutes of him screwing with the register, he finally cancels the transaction, and he restarts it, much to his embarrassment. I sit there laughing to myself.

Then, the customer had to confront him about getting the wrong change back.

He mumbles to himself, and still manages to screw the transaction up, and ends up giving incorrect change back to the customer. He gave $3 back to the customer when the register said $5. When the customer confronts him about it, my manager denies it. The customer shows him the receipt, and my manager turns bright red and looks over to me. “It’s her fault. She had distracted me or screwed up the register to display incorrect change.”

The customer was still upset at the manager.

The customer then says, “With a terrible manager like you running the place, is it any surprise the employees are terrible? I’ll be writing a very scathing complaint to corporate,” and then she walked out. He then looked at me and said, “This is not my job. This is y-your fault, obviously. You obviously did something to the register. I don’t know what, but I’ll find out. You’re lucky I don’t fire you on the spot. If you need anything, go ask an employee, not me. I’m not your babysitter.” It was a small victory for me, as for the rest of the day, he no longer bothered me; he just sat in his office, muttering to himself.

