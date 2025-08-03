Mean Cyclist Was Ridiculing Others’ Weight, So Another Cyclist Added Extra Grease To Her Bicycle To Humble Her

Some people just can’t enjoy the ride without putting others down.

If you heard someone being mean to others, would you get revenge on them if you knew an easy way to do it?

This man was volunteering his time as a support driver and bike mechanic on bicycle group tours.

He noticed one self-absorbed rider who kept mocking others and bragging about her speed, so he found a discreet way to teach her a lesson.

A bit of revenge on the mean girl on bicycle tour My retirement passion is bicycle touring. To reduce the cost of some tours, I will take on 2 responsibilities: The SAG wagon (support and assistance van driver) and a bike wrangler (maintainer). I do this on some of the days on a long tour.

This man observed how one woman ridiculed two heavier women.

On a recent tour, there was a woman who was constantly ridiculing two heavier women. She was bragging about how fast a rider she was. She was the classic self-absorbed mean girl.

He decided to teach her a lesson.

On day five, I’m not sure what possessed me, but as I was cleaning the bikes in the evening, I found myself removing the woman’s bike post and greasing it up good. We are talking gobs of grease. I then reinserted it, loosely tightened it, and wiped the visible part of the post down.

The mean woman’s bicycle seat gradually sank, causing her to finish last.

The next day, the ”fast” woman‘s seat slowly sank until she looked like she was riding a child’s bike. Repeatedly, she called the SAG wagon for support. SAG would raise the seat up and tighten it only for it to sink again. She was the last rider in that day.

She brought the bike to him for cleaning and maintenance.

She brought her bike to me to be cleaned and maintained that evening. She was complaining loudly about the sinking seat. I told her, no problem, I would replace the post with a beefier post that could support her weight.

He removed the excess grease he had put in it earlier.

Of course, all I did was remove the excess grease. Other cyclists heard the exchange, and for the rest of the tour, they would have conversations about the pros and cons of various seat post brands and designs in her presence. Who knew seat posts were so fascinating.

What a funny way to put a mean lady in her place!

When your ego is too high, bicycle grease might just bring you down to the ground.

