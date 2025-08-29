‘Oh, there’s three of them.’ – Mechanics Heard Something Thumping In A Van, And Then Found A Few Friends Hopping Around In The Vehicle

Cars are essential for transportation, but when something goes wrong, it can be hard to diagnose the root cause of the problem.

The mechanics in this TikTok video figured out that this car was running on rabbit power rather than horse power.

The video begins with three mechanics pulling the protective plastic shielding from under a vehicle that is up on a lift. The description of the video says, “What’s that thumping in the van?”

When the cover comes off, it reveals a whole bunch of grass or hay or something like that, followed by some bunnies jumping around. While this is happening, one of the mechanics says, “Did somebody get the box?”

Wow! How did those bunnies even get in there?

As they lower the shielding to the ground, one bunny goes in the box, one jumps off the back side to try to escape, and the other is still on the plastic (for now.) A mechanic says, “Oh, there’s three of them.” As they try to catch them, to put them in the box.

Those bunnies are quick! How will they catch them?

Near the end of the video, it looks like one more bunny has been caught and put in the box, with a mechanic saying, “Well done, Kyle!”

What a fun video! Though I wish it went on a little longer to see if they ever captured that last bunny.

I’d also love to know what they did with the rabbits.

Check out the full video below to see it all happen for yourself.

The people in the comments loved the video as well. Check out what they said.

LOL. Too funny.

This commenter is very punny.

Nobody would ever believe it.

Wild animals will work their way into the weirdest places.

