Mom Is Planning A Birthday Party For Her Young Daughter And Her Friends, But Now Her Mother-In-Law Is Angry That She Wasn’t Invited

Having a family birthday party for young children can be a lot of fun. Many times, kids will also want to have a separate party with their friends.

What would you do if your mother-in-law got upset that she wasn’t invited to the party for the children and is trying to force herself in?

That is what is happening to the family in this story, and now mom is wondering if setting boundaries here makes sense.

AITA for not inviting my MIL to my daughter’s birthday party? My daughter just turned 5. We don’t usually do big birthday parties, only for milestone years (1, 5, 10, 13, 18, 21). On the other years, we hold family parties, so every year we have had just nuclear family and in laws for her bday.

Her bday is the 26th. My MIL insisted on a gift exchange on Xmas eve with just her and the grandkids and us parents, and then on Christmas we had the big family party. While there we sang to my daughter and had cupcakes. This year we are holding an actual birthday for her. It is princess themed and I invited like 20 other little girls and their mothers (who happen to be my friends). It is literally just little girls and their mothers, I didn’t even invite my own mother, and she knows this and is fine with it.

Well on Christmas in front of everyone, when talking about the bday party, my MIL asked if she was invited. I explained that it was just little girls and their mothers and I didn’t even invite my own. She huffed and puffed and my husband was like, “it’s fine mom, you can come.” I don’t know if I’m just being a jerk or not, but I feel like at some point she will have birthday parties and the grandparents don’t always need to show up? I don’t really know what is normal or the standard anymore. Since her birthday is so close to Christmas we will always have a smaller family celebration, but then I want my daughter to have her special day with her friends.

I’m not sure if I’m just setting a boundary for no reason or if my expectation is normal. My MIL is a narcissist and we don’t have much of a relationship with her, so I need some perspective sometimes about what is normal, especially since I come from a small family and I’m very independent and outspoken. AITA?

