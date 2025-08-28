Mom Is Upset That A Student Refused To Be Paired With Her Son For The Prom, So She Showed Up At School To Call Out The Kid

When I went to school, prom was an optional dance where students would get dressed up and hang out with their friends or ask out someone they liked. The prom in today’s story sounds quite different.

This student describes prom as a graded performance where they have to practice and perform a dance with a partner, and if they don’t have a partner, they get paired up with one.

The problem is that one student’s mom got quite upset when her son was paired up with someone who already had a date to the prom.

Let’s see what happened.

AITA for telling my classmate’s mom that she should look at her son before blaming me for not choosing him as a prom partner? Hello, this just happened very recently, and I know that what I said was rude, but am I really in the wrong here? So, I (16F) got into an argument with my classmate’s (let’s call him ‘G’ for easier explanation) mom since apparently I was hating on him for not choosing him as my partner for the upcoming prom. Just a little background: I think it was on Wednesday last week when we finalized the partners for the prom next year because we would begin practicing the dance performance, and since I was not openly saying to everyone that I already had my partner, my boyfriend (17M), the teacher who helped with partnering up the students assumed I was still free and asked me if I was willing to become G’s partner. And I obviously refused because I had one already.

She assumed that was that, but it wasn’t.

Then, he didn’t say a thing about it, and I assumed that the teacher would probably just ask someone from the lower grade (the girls in our class weren’t enough to pair with all the boys, so we would be taking some girls from the lower level to fill in the spot). And the next day, my adviser just suddenly told me that a parent was looking for me and told me to go to the guidance room. And I did when the event happened with G’s mom.

Here’s how the interaction with G’s mom went.

She saw me and began complaining about how dare I refuse to go to prom with her son when i should be honored to be paired with him. And i was just like, “????”, and really confused since it wasn’t like i rudely refused G and even said yesterday (i meant like the day when they were choosing partners) that i couldn’t since i was with someone. And here is the part where i probably end up being rude since i straight up told her that even if i didn’t have a partner, i wouldn’t choose her son and she should take a look at her son before blaming me. (G was the kind of boy that was egoistic and really noisy, plus, i really didn’t like him since everytime we would be doing dance activities in the past, he would just run away to play with his friends and barely gave any effort to dance, and i couldn’t have that since prom was a graded performance.)

Here’s how the teacher reacted.

Everyone in the room became silent. And the teacher somewhat scolded me for disrespecting the mom, but soon let me off since she knew that other than my words, I didn’t do anything wrong and just made me apologize, then let me leave since she would be handling the rest. This became really long, but am I the wrong one?

That sounds like a weird kind of prom where it’s a graded performance. It also sounds like the teacher messed up here. Also, it was very inappropriate for G’s mom to come to the school to criticize this student.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

That mother was way out of line!

