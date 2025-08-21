Mother Ordered A Birthday Cake For Sunday Pickup, But Then Threw A Fit When The Shop Was Closed On Monday

Some people treat businesses like mind readers, then get angry when reality doesn’t match their expectations.

Imagine placing a cake order for Sunday pickup, then showing up Monday, when the shop is closed, and blaming the store for ruining your kid’s birthday.

In today’s story, one ice cream shop employee recounts this exact scenario. Here’s what happened.

Can’t believe the cake I ordered for Sunday can’t be picked up on Monday when you’re closed! We run an ice cream shop. A big part of our winter business is ice cream cakes, and we’ve got a pretty good reputation for making the best around. But it’s still winter, and we’re only open five days a week—we close on Mondays and Tuesdays until the weather warms up a bit. The customer fills out our online form to order a cake for her 6-year-old daughter. She indicates that she wants to pick it up on Sunday. No problem. I reply to her via the email she supplied and tell her we’d have it ready on Sunday for her. I come in to open up on Wednesday, and there’s an angry voicemail from the woman, complaining that she came to pick up her cake on Monday afternoon, and SHE CAN’T BELIEVE WE’RE CLOSED!

The mother originally scheduled the pickup for Sunday.

I call her up, and she absolutely chews me out. Here’s how the conversation went (Me is me. CL is crazy lady.): CL: Daughter’s birthday is RUINED! We’re the worst business she’s ever dealt with, etc. Typical crazy parent reaction. When she calms down enough to take a breath, I ask her, “If you needed the cake on Monday, why did you indicate that you’d pick it up on Sunday?” CL: NO, I didn’t! I KNOW what day my daughter’s birthday is! It’s YOUR fault for not telling me that you’re closed on Monday!

Luckily, email always leaves a paper trail.

OK, so I’ve got the email showing exactly what she ordered, and my email reply, where I stated, “We’ll have it ready for you on Sunday.” Me: Did you get my email response? CL: I don’t read email! Me: Well, we stated on the form that we’d respond by email to confirm, and it says right here that you’ll pick it up on Sunday at 2 pm.

She expects them to read her mind.

CL: (Changing her story now…) Well, I SAID Sunday, but just in case I decided to pick it up early. I really wanted to pick it up on Monday. AND YOU SHOULD HAVE TOLD ME THAT YOU’RE CLOSED ON MONDAY! Me: So, I was supposed to realize that even though you SAID you’d pick it up on Sunday, you REALLY meant to pick it up on Monday, and I was to warn you about that? CL: YES! Me: OK, have a nice day! Click.

Yikes! This lady sounds like a nightmare.

Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit have to say about what she did.

