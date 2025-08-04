New Manager Announced That All Communications Go Through Him, So An Employee Ignored A Client’s Urgent Call Since He Was Busy

Some bosses think they have the answer to everything, but sometimes they’re very wrong.

This woman worked at a SaaS company and could resolve urgent client issues quickly, but a new manager enforced a strict policy that no one could speak to the clients directly.

So when a major outage happened, she followed the rule…

No client communication unless it goes through me? Sure. I’ll wait. I used to be the tech lead at a mid-sized SaaS company. When clients had serious issues, I’d jump in and solve them fast. Everyone was happy.

Then, a new manager shows up and declares: “All client communication must go through me. No exceptions.” Okay, boss.

One day, a major client hits a production outage. They’re calling, emailing, freaking out. I have the fix. But I remember the rule. So, I wait.

Manager is in a meeting for 40+ minutes. By the time he replies, the client has escalated to upper management, and they were already threatening to cancel the contract. Afterwards, I get asked why I didn’t help. I just said, “You told me not to talk to clients.”

Sometimes manager don’t really think through the consequences of their demands.

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes… from an irate client.

