Nobody In The Family Came To The Table When Dinner Was Ready, So They Threw All The Food Away And Told Their Family To Never Stay With Them Again

AITA for dumping dinner in the trash and asking my family not to stay at my place again? My family is visiting for a couple of days: my brother, his wife, and their two kids. I tried to be a good host and cooked a nice dinner for everyone on their last evening here even though I had a busy day at work. For context, my house has an open floor plan, so we were all in the same area.

Nobody was paying attention.

I let everyone know that dinner was ready, but no one came to the table. I thought maybe they hadn’t heard me because the TV was on, so I repeated myself, but still got no response. I went ahead and made my plate and sat down to eat. Meanwhile, my brother’s wife was watching Facebook videos, my brother was watching football, and their kids were playing video games.

Nobody else ate dinner.

When I finished eating, I picked up my plate and asked if anyone was going to eat. My brother got up and went to smoke outside, the kids kept ignoring me, and his wife just gestured that she was busy. After 20 minutes, the food was cold, so I threw it away. I wished them good night and told them I wasn’t their servant, and that the least they could do was acknowledge the effort someone puts into cooking for them. I also told my brother he wasn’t welcome to stay at my place again.

