Nosy Customers Try To Get A Rise Out Of A Worker Running Self-Checkout, But The Employee Comes Up With A Cutting Response

Self-Check Issues, Apparently I’m Losing My Job I work the self-check a lot in the early mornings, and I’ll admit, I get these responses fairly often. However, I do get tired of people acting as if it’s the ONLY thing I do, as if it’s some type of career choice I made when I was like, 10 years old. Guy: -saunters up after ringing himself out- How do you feel? Me: -just standing there- About what? Or were you asking how I am? If so fine, just off in la-la land.

Guy: -makes a grand gesture towards the self check machines- About losing your job! -gives me a wide grin- Me: -completely serious- I’ll cross that bridge when [it] comes to it. Guy: -pauses for a second- What about if you lose your job?

Me: Sir, there are fail-safes if that happens. And this isn’t the only job I work, I run a business with my older brother, too. Guy: -blank stare- Me: This helps me pay for my college while going to school, and I like the morning. Guy: -just continues staring at me before I turn away to go help another customer- Another time I had another guy who just…didn’t seem to get it.

Dude: These things are taking your job! -again with the big grin like they just won something- Me: -mildly annoyed at this point- Okay. Dude: Aren’t you worried? -very gleeful about me losing my job, apparently- Me: -getting more annoyed so I take a harsh tone- It’s a job sir; it’s not a career. Dude: -ignored what I said and just keep smiling- Aren’t you worried about your job?

Me: -now, I’m just plain irritated- I don’t discuss my employment with strangers, and if you keep asking, I’m getting my manager. Guy: -looks unsure of himself- I’m just asking you a question!

Me: -being a lot meaner now- I don’t know you, and I’m not giving out personal information about my employment. That’s between me and my manager. If you’re going to insist, you’re more than welcome to sit down and have a chat with him. But, he’s not going to give you anything and neither am I. Dude: -gets all huffy- FINE! -storms out- I mean, I don’t know what people are expecting me to say. I usually say “okay” a lot. I do resort the “cross the bridge” response which has pulled up a lot of people short.

This employee did great at standing their ground against these annoying customers.

