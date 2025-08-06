One Manager Got Revenge On Another Manager, So An Employee Ended Up Taking Home $500 Worth Of Food

If you work at a restaurant, you probably eat the food at that restaurant a lot. In fact you might eat it so much that you’d be sick of it and rather eat anywhere else.

That’s how most of the employees in this story probably felt because only one person was willing to take home $500 of food.

The real question is why someone had to take home so much food.

It’s a really interesting story.

Let’s see what happened.

I get a fridge full of taco bell, because one manager gets $500 worth of food from the others managers store 15 minutes before close. All names Changed to Simpsons References. My fridge is loaded with Taco Bell. I mean liked stuffed. I asked why T/F do we have so much Taco Bell.

His kid shared a story.

According to my kid who works with the local Taco Bell, apparently the closing manager (Carl) at one Taco Bell was bad mouthing the closing manager (Lenny) where my kids works. Lenny released he had the opportunity to spend 500$ as part of the independent owners “service testing”

Time to place an order.

Lenny, sent his pet, Homer over to Carls Taco Bell 15 minutes before closing and ordered 500 dollars worth of stuff that requires significant effort to make. From what I understand, Lenny and Homer knew what to order to make the biggest mess, and takes the longest to clean up and target foods around making the biggest mess and a wide range of everything. Homer returned with 500$ worth of Taco Bell to Lenny Taco Bell.

Here are the consequences of that stunt.

That stunt cost Carl overtime for his crew and extra cleanup cost. According to my kid, Carl’s restaurant is having an inspection today with the Owner Monty Burns and a State Rep before it was scheduled to open. My kid told me that Carl and his workers were very unhappy with Lenny, but they got the place in order before the inspection. Nobody wanted most of the 500$ Taco Bell Order and my kid brought it home.

That is a LOT of Taco Bell!

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person would never eat leftover Taco Bell.

Another person agrees that leftover Taco Bell is gross.

This person is craving Taco Bell.

Another person comments on how much prices have gone up since 2020.

This person loves the use of Simpsons names.

Are they really going to eat all of that?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.