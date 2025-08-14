How far do your hobbies go? What if they went to a level where your family was concerned? Would that prompt you to reconsider your hobbies, or would you defend them instead?

AITA telling my cousin the real reason I stopped letting her babysit my daughter was her own behavior? My cousin Lara (22f) is into “stan” wars. If you don’t know, it’s basically being a fan of something but also really toxic and nasty about it. Snark forums are for people to just sit around and talk badly about a celebrity they’re obsessed with. It’s a lot of immature and childish and nasty behavior.

Lara accidentally liked a post of mine on her “stan” account. She says it’s just for fun and not that serious. It made me sick. She has like 4 celebs she’s obsessed with hating and comparing to her “fav.” I’m not saying who-to-avoid bias. But there are childish nicknames, shaming, calling other fans schizophrenic or mentally ill and saying they should be locked up, calling them slurs, and worse. After I saw that stuff, I saw her in a different light.

My daughter likes some of the people Lara rages against, and it made me sick to think about her mocking her or saying things about her. I stopped asking Lara to babysit. It’s been a while, and she was talking about how she was trying to save up for a new car, but she has been struggling to find [odd] jobs. She said she could free herself up for babysitting. I said no thanks, we had a permanent sitter now.

She asked me why we didn’t ask her. I tried to lie and say it just worked out better this way. She knew I was lying and pressed, so I ended up telling her the real reason that after seeing that “stan” stuff, it made me sick to think about her saying stuff like that to my daughter, so I thought it best she doesn’t sit anymore. And how I didn’t want her to teach my daughter it was OK to be cruel to people. She blew her lid saying that I need to learn how to take a joke.

I pulled up pics I took and read out some of the stuff she said. I won’t repeat it. My family was so mad. Lara told me to stop policing her behavior and that she’s sure she can look through my internet history and find stuff I wouldn’t be proud of. I told her I don’t use the internet to be horrible to people and she should be ashamed of herself. Like we have a gay cousin and she’s calling some of these people horrible things.

She said I’m taking everything out of context. I’m up on my high horse, and none of this is as serious as I’m saying. I’m overreacting and taking it out on her that I’m old and out of touch. I do not live my life online the way she does.

Am I a jerk for taking the babysitting gig away from her? Like am I way overreacting over this and I’m just offended or something? Is this a lot more common than I think and I’m too sensitive?

This cousin’s toxic behavior has brought on consequences that will hopefully make her reevaluate things.

