People Customize The Sounds That Play When Their Apple CarPlay Connects To Their Vehicle, And You Can Learn How To Do It Now

Apple’s CarPlay app is a great way to sync your phone to almost any modern car on the road today.

One of the latest trends is setting it up so that it will play a fun noise every time it connects, so this TikToker made his play the iconic THX intro from the movies.

The video starts out with the caption saying, “This definitely wins this trend.” And then he starts up his car.

Once CarPlay launches, it plays the THX surround sound theater sound, which is really cool. In his video description, this TikToker writes, “How have I yet to see someone use this sound yet? It was the first to come to my mind and I’m keeping it for sure.”

I can’t blame him. This is really cool.

If you are interested in having your car make a specific noise when the CarPlay app connects, follow these simple steps:

Open the Shortcuts App on your iPhone Tap Automation and hit Create Personal Automation. Find CarPlay and tap it. Choose ‘Connects’ and Enable ‘Run Immediately.’ Tap ‘Add Action’ and then ‘Get File’ Choose The Sound You Want To Play. You Can Also Upload A New Sound Here. Tap ‘Play Sound’ Action Save Your Automation

That’s it, nice and easy.

The whole process is really simple, and you can have your car play any sound you would like.

Just remember, it will play every time your CarPlay app connects, no matter who is in the car.

So keep it fun and appropriate for anyone who might ride with you.

Check out the full video below to hear this person’s sound for yourself.

The people in the comments have lots of fun sounds to try.

This person has the AutoBots Roll Out audio playing.

A Back to the Future sound would be fun.

Now that is an old school option.

Customizing your car is a lot of fun.

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.