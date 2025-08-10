Customer Insists On Complaining To The Cashier About Self-Checkout, But Then She Threatens To Make Another Complaint

Some people need to vent. And, unfortunately, service workers often get the brunt of that venting.

Would you be annoyed if a customer were venting to you about a problem that you couldn’t fix, or would you listen patiently?

Read how one Redditor reminisces about a silly situation where a customer complains.

Self-checkout complaints My Store has had self-checkouts for about 2 or 3 months. My Manager recently said to me that he got an order from corporate that, as a cashier, they don’t want us to stand behind and basically point people to self-checkout and only go back when doing returns or someone paying in cash. So, I’m standing where people enter into the line to the registers.

But, then, the main character enters…

Onto the story. So this lady, who probably looked to be in her 60s or 70s, walks up to one of the self-checkouts. One of my coworkers is behind one of them just working on pickup orders, I presume. Now, I don’t remember everything of what happened even though it was yesterday but she had a bunch [of] complaints

Oh, she was ready to vent, all right.

Lady: “Geez why don’t you have more counter space. Why aren’t you more like [Insert other well-known-arts-and-crafts store]” Me: In a polite and sympathetic tone “Yes, lady, I understand. There’s a lot of things they could improve. Next time, just let me or anyone else know that’d you’d rather have one of us check you out, and we’d be gladly do so.”

Then, she said something unexpected.

Lady: “I’ll let my friends up in corporate know about this”

Me and my Coworker later talked about her. She called her a Karen, and I said, “Yeah we know people up in corporate as well as she does.” Like, if she didn’t like or want to use self-checkout, she could’ve just asked me.

Has Reddit dealt with customers like this? Do they think this lady’s behavior was unusual? Was she a Karen indeed? Let’s see what the comments are saying below.

Another Redditor weighed in with a hilarious line they used to use.

One wanted another message passed along to corporate.

Another reader noted how horrendous the systems are.

And finally, one person employed logic.

This lady is a busybody looking for something to stir up — and corporate is gonna hear about it.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.