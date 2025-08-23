Pharmacy Customer Refused To Move In Drive-Thru Line, So The Manager Quietly Put Her In Her Place Before Filling Her Prescription

It’s always baffling when people who work in healthcare forget what patience and professionalism look like.

So, what would you do if a customer refused to move in the pharmacy drive-thru line until you dropped everything to help them? Would you cave just to keep the line moving? Or would you find a clever way to remind them that everyone has to wait their turn?

In the following story, one pharmacy manager deals with this very situation and opts for the latter. Here’s what happened.

New Respect for my boss. I work in a pharmacy, and a few days ago, during the rush period, my pharmacy manager was helping a lady at the drive-through. It was the normal song and dance. First, he couldn’t hear her well, and then the prescription wasn’t ready because the doctor faxed it in and told her it would be good to go, but didn’t indicate anything about patient pickup time on the script (which only some very good doctors will do, and then only rarely). Anyway, my manager told the woman, who happened to be decked out in scrubs, signifying some form of healthcare worker, that it would be 10 to 15 minutes. Could she please pull around the line so we could help the people behind her?

She didn’t mind getting yelled at, so she offered to step in and help.

At this point, I, helping another patient at the out-window, could almost make out her words as she screamed at him how terrible we were and how she wasn’t moving until she had her prescription. My manager, a very even-keeled man, sighed slightly, hung up the phone, and filled her prescription next. I finished up with my patient and told him I’d sell hers, since I sometimes get into a mood where I don’t mind being yelled at so much. He agreed, and then the fun began. Just as I was about to pick up our phone, he picked up from a different phone and said, “So, where in healthcare do you work? Oh, and it never gets busy there, huh?” and hung up immediately.

Needless to say, she drove away pretty angry.

I tried to suppress a smile, but it was too late. She absolutely went off on me about how rude he was, how she didn’t appreciate that, and who our manager was to complain about him. I wish I could say I got some great one-liner in, but there were other people to help, and I needed her gone ASAP. Still, it was the best part of my day being able to say, “Actually, ma’am, he’s the pharmacy manager. There’s no one here above him.” She promised to complain to our corporate office, but she couldn’t be bothered for me to find the number for her. She sped off in a huff, and I feel like my manager and I got a little closer that day.

Bravo! No one should have to deal with customers like that.

Let’s see how the readers over at Reddit relate to this story.

This is actually a great question.

Even doctors aren’t above screaming at people.

This person suggests reporting her to her job.

Here’s an excellent point.

Good for him!

