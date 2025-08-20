Roommates Have Bed Bugs, But She Says She Shouldn’t Have To Split The Cost Of The Treatment If She Didn’t Bring Them In

Did you know that some people have no reaction to bed bug bites?

No itching, no marks on the skin, nothing.

I’m one of those people. I discovered I was one of those people when I uncovered an ENORMOUS INFESTATION OF BED BUGS in my mattress I had no idea were there, because I wasn’t noticing any bites.

It was a horror show I’d love to never repeat, so I really feel for the people in this story.

AITA for refusing to split the cost of a $1000 bed bug treatment with my roommate when she’s the one who brought them in? My roommate (25F) works with people experiencing homelessness, and while I completely respect the work she does, there’s a history of bringing stuff home. Last year we dealt with LICE (literal nightmare for girls in their twenties) and now it’s bed bugs. She recently found a bed bug in her car, which then led her to get an inspection done. The pest control company confirmed they were in her car and her bedroom but nowhere else in the house (not the couch, no other beds/rooms).

Then there’s the questionable response of the exterminators.

For whatever reason the company recommended/insisted treating the WHOLE house just to be safe, but again they didn’t find them anywhere else. Roommate wants to go ahead with treating the entire house and since it’s now the whole house being treated not just her room she wants to split the $1000 treatment cost. I really don’t think that’s fair.

But she doesn’t want to split the responsibility.

She’s clearly the one who brought them in from her work, she’s also very messy so I’m not surprised this happened. I told her that if the bed bugs are only in her space she should have to pay it all herself, additionally since the inspector said it was only in her room she should look into a treatment plan that only involves her room and car. She insists that the whole place needs to be done and it’s unfair for her to carry the cost alone. I have refused to help pay, I’m perfectly fine if she doesn’t treat my room and only does her room (I lowkey think she’s being scammed by the company telling her she needs to do the whole house). I’ve told her even if she goes through with treating the whole house or even if there were bed bugs in my space, I would expect her to pay for the extermination since she’s the one her brought them home.

Who’s in the right?

Now she’s annoyed with me making me feel like I’m being selfish and unreasonable for not wanting to help with the cost. But I honestly don’t see why I should pay for a problem I didn’t cause, especially when it’s only impacting her room. AITA?

Let’s see what’s bugging the commenters about this story:

Most people said…just do it.

And yeah, they do need to blast the house.

You don’t want none of this.

To be clear: washing your sheets regularly (with hot water and high dryer heat – they can’t survive the heat even if they manage not to drown) will help, but having a generally messy room doesn’t really matter.

ALSO: get a bedbug cover for your mattress. It’s basically a plastic case that zips around it – made of stuff bed bugs can’t chew through and thus can’t burrow in.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.