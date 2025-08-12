Rude Customer Yells At Employee For Being Out Of A Product And Misses The Opportunity To Get An Even Better Deal

How you treat customer service representatives can truly change your experience.

If you’re nice, the customer service rep might be more likely to help you out, but if you’re rude, they probably won’t be as helpful.

“ma’am, I don’t control the company” So, it’s a slow Thursday, and I’m in the back, organizing and putting up stock when I hear a call on my radio.

“Guest service line one,” I answer the phone with the standard, “Thank you for calling [blank] at [blank] this is [blank] speaking. How may I help you?” Lady: “Hello? Yes, I’m looking for 20 lb bags of black oil sunflower seeds.” Me: “Alright, let me take a look at see what I have in stock, and I’ll get right back with you.”

Me: “Hello? Ma’am, unfortunately we don’t have any in stock. Let me check my warehouse and see if I can bring some in for you.” Lady: “Okay, fine.”

Me: “Ma’am, from the looks of things the entire company cant get any in. [Blank] is having trouble with our distributer right now, but I can offer…

Lady: “THAT’S OUTRAGEOUS! I’M A REGULAR THERE, AND YOU PEOPLE NEVER HAVE ANYTHING IN STOCK!! THIS IS LUDICROUS. IT’S BEEN 2 WEEKS AND YOU HAVEN’T GOTTEN ANY IN.” Me: “Ma’am, that’s not my store’s problem. There’s a shortage at the warehouse. No one in the region can get any right now.”

Lady: “THAT’S NONSENSE!! JUST ORDER SOME!! Me: “Ma’am, I don’t control the company. My hands are pretty much tied here.” Lady: “THIS IS JUST NONSENSE!! I’M NEVER SHOPPING AT YOUR LITTLE STORE AGAIN!

Me: (Now, I’m usually not this rude but, I was 4 weeks from quitting to go to college at that point) My “false smile retail persona” slipped, and my deeper more “manly” voice [came out]. I firmly said: “Good. Don’t.” And slammed the phone down.

What she doesn’t know, is that I was about to offer her two 25lbs bags of a higher quality seed for the same cost, her loss.

This lady could’ve scored some good seed if she had just been nice.

