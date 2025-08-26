She Can’t Drink Alcohol Because Of A Medical Condition, But Her Date Decided That Was Unacceptable
by Ben Auxier
One thing that should be repeated more often: you don’t owe anyone an explanation for why you don’t drink.
Maybe it’s medical, maybe you’re a recovering addict, maybe it doesn’t align with your diet, or the practice of your faith, maybe you just straight up hate the taste – it doesn’t matter. You don’t have to justify it.
Your needs and preferences are your own and nobody needs to be nosy about them.
But the guy in this story (from TikTok user @stephfromjersey) wasn’t just nosy, he was straight up weird.
“The guy I was supposed to be on a date with right now, right now decided to cancel our date less than an hour before it started, um, because I told him I can’t drink alcohol due to a medical condition.”
“So we were texting, like, right before we met up, you know, a little, little back and forth just to, like, get excited. And he was like, ‘oh, are you more of, like, a cocktail girl or a beer girl?’ And I was like, you know, let me be honest. I’m gonna see him in less than an hour. He’s gonna find out anyway. And I said, ‘I’m more of a mocktail girl.’ And he was like, ‘oh, do you not drink?’ I was like, ‘actually, I can’t drink due to a medical condition, but, like, I drink mocktails. I always find every, like, something, and I literally do not care if you drink. You can drink as much as you want.'”
“And this man goes, he responds, ‘yeah, I don’t think that’s gonna work for me. Um, we should just cancel now.’ And, um, here’s the receipts. And as you can see, he left me on read. So dating’s going great. Really love it here.”
Many assessed that she’d dodged a bullet.
Though not everyone agreed.
There are…POSSIBLE justifications? Maybe? Sorta?
But this does feel suspicious.
I enjoy a drink probably more than I should, and have no problem hanging out with my sober friends.
This response feels weird from every direction.
