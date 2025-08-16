Her Older Brother Is Completely Irresponsible, And Her Lack of Excitement For His New Baby Is Causing Family Strain

If you grew up with more than one sibling and you all still get along, congrats, I think you won the lottery.

AITA for how i acted after finding out about the possibility of a new baby in the family? I (29F) have a sibling that is 10 years older than me. We will call him Bob (39m). Bob and I have always had a strained relationship as he was always babied and favored by our mother. And there was a lot of trauma he caused in my childhood for no reason at all.

Few months back my mom tells me Bob is having a baby with his new gf of maybe 6 months to a year. My response was not what she apparently expected. I said “okay is he aware he cant just walk away from the kid when he decides he doesn’t wanna be responsible anymore?” She told me “its still a baby and we needed to get along for its sake” I responded “I don’t know that child, that child’s life won’t be any different without me in it. Just like my children’s lives haven’t been any different without him in theirs” She didn’t like that. My dad has told me its not the baby’s fault my brother is an idiot. I agree but still I’m not changing my boundary.

For further explanation, I’ve had to carry the responsibilities in our family my entire life. I’ve had to care for our mother on my own for years, I’ve always been the one our dad relies on. He (Bob) bullied me relentlessly growing up and is still a raging alcoholic. I have no desire to have that in my life or my kids life.

Bob knows why we don’t have discussions. He was notified as to why we don’t talk. Its caused my relationship with my mom to become once again strained because she thinks i need to “let things go”.

