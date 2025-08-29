She Doesn’t Like To Have Her Phone With Her All The Time, But Her Boyfriend Says That’s A Problem

I recently came across a news report from the 90’s about “computer addiction.”

What was shocking was that the case studies they highlighted were people spending an amount of time on screens that the AVERAGE American does today.

They’ve become a pervasive part of our lives, for good reasons and bad.

For example, is it an addiction to have your phone with you all the time, or is it simply a good idea?

Let’s see why this boyfriend and girlfriend have opposite answers to this question.

AITA for not having my phone on me 24/7? This past weekend my (27F) boyfriend (29M) of 6 years and I went out to the closest grocery store to grab some ingredients to make lunch and dinner for the day. Before leaving, I asked if he had his wallet because we both share a credit account that is dedicated to our food expenses, paid via a shared account that we both contribute equally towards. He confirmed he had the shared credit card, so I declared I wasn’t bringing my phone – which usually contains my ID and credit cards.

It was supposed to be a quick trip.

It was the weekend. We were at a grocery store 10 minutes away from home. All I was planning to grab was some fruit and chips.

The problem came when they went to go adulting.

He decided to stop by the liquor store first, which is right next to the grocery store. I went in with him. I failed to realize that upon going to the checkout with him, they asked for both of our IDs.

Uh-oh!

I stated I didn’t have mine, and the cashier glanced at me and asked for my age. I told her my age, but she apologized and said she couldn’t do the sale. I rightfully agreed and apologized to my boyfriend for not having my ID, saying I should have just waited in the car. He was a little upset.

He called her names.

On the way to the grocery store, he called me weird, suspicious, and immature for not having brought my phone. I told him it’s the weekend and I wasn’t expecting anyone to call/text me, and that I can live without my phone for an hour. And since I had confirmed he brought his wallet before leaving the house, there was truly no need for me to bring my phone/wallet combo. He stated that it’s 2025 and everyone carries a phone – what if we got separated in the grocery store and needed to find each other? I commented that we would find each other eventually, just like I did before I owned a cell phone when I got lost as a 10 year old in a Costco warehouse. So, AITA for not carrying my phone on my person all the time?

Was she wrong to leave her phone at home?

Let’s see what the comments made of this on Reddit:

Leaving the house without your phone is one thing, but leaving without your ID and wallet is not okay!

