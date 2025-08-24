She Got A Lecture For Her Supposedly Unholy Clothing Choices, So Next Time She Dressed “Appropriately”

Some people need to be taken literally before they’ll lay off. This can be a lot of work, but it can also be hilarious and fun!

Dress more appropriately for church. Sure, I’ll follow the rule literally A couple of years ago, I joined a small but tight knit church community. Everyone was pretty relaxed. People came in jeans, dresses, even T-shirts sometimes, especially at youth services. No one was disrespectful, just comfortable. I usually wore long skirts or dress pants and nice tops. Nothing flashy and definitely nothing revealing.

But apparently, that wasn’t churchy enough for one particular elder, an older woman. After service one day, she pulled me aside and said, with that sweet fake smile: Sweetheart, I just wanted to encourage you to dress a bit more appropriately. We should always look our best for the Lord. I was confused. I asked what exactly was inappropriate about my outfit, a long navy skirt, a tucked-in blouse, and flats. She said: It’s not bad, but, you know not quite holy attire. Maybe think about what you’d wear if Jesus was sitting in the front row. The next Sunday, I showed up in my most over the top church outfit. Full floor length choir robe. White gloves. A wide brimmed hat with a fake bird and a little veil. Bible in hand, stockings, low heels and pearls.

I looked like I was either about to preach, get baptized, or time travel back to 1954. People stared. One usher asked if I was part of the clergy now. Someone whispered, Is she in a play? Bless her heart, the elder gave me a stunned little nod when I sat close to her and said: You look very reverent today. Thank you! I figured this is how Jesus would want me to show up. Next week. Back to my usual outfit. Never got a comment again.

