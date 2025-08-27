She Got Tired Of Her Mother-in-Law Bossing Her Around, So She Finally Snapped At Her

Another day, another story about a terrible mother-in-law!

AITA for not wanting to be her housemaid every time she visits? “Every time my husband’s mom comes to our place, it’s like I stop being a person and turn into a waitress.

Like the moment she walks in, she expects food, coffee, slippers, the works like clockwork. Doesn’t even ask. She just assumes I’ll drop whatever I’m doing to serve her. She doesn’t do this to my husband, by the way. Nope. Just me. She’ll sit there on the couch, not even trying to be subtle, and say things like, “It’s nice to be taken care of,” while giving me a look. I could be tired from work or sick, and she still waits for me to get up and serve her like I work there.

Last weekend, I snapped. Not screaming, not rude I just said, “Can I please rest for once when you’re here?” That’s it. I said it calm, but I meant it. And she froze. Then she did that thing moms do where they don’t say anything directly but make sure you feel the guilt. Quiet. Dramatic sighs. Didn’t even touch the coffee I still ended up making because I felt bad.

My husband says I embarrassed her. That I should’ve just waited until after she left if I had something to say. But I’m tired of always tiptoeing around her feelings while she tramples all over mine. I don’t exist to play host every time she decides to pop in. It’s not like I never help. I always do. But can I not be allowed to sit down? To not be the designated servant just because I married her son? Now it’s tense. And I’m being painted as the disrespectful one. Like I committed some crime by setting a boundary. AITA?”

