She Had A Vile Drive Thru Customer, So She Made Her Get Out Of Her Car To Collect Her Order

It’s depressing how many customers are extremely rude and abusive to retail workers.

See how this worker made sure a customer paid for her rudeness.

Sure, here’s your prescription.

I worked at a retail pharmacy with a drive thru. Everyone hated the drive thru. It was 2 lanes, one person manning it, and was almost constantly busy. Besides that, people were horribly rude. I had one guy who would ask for his receipt, then crumple it up and throw it back through the window.

Lots of customers were like that.

People also don’t understand how a pharmacy works (that’s fine, they don’t do the job), but would just lash out at us for things completely out of our control, no matter how we tried to explain or help. One time I was doing the drive thru. It was crazy busy and I was constantly running around grabbing prescriptions, answering 2 phones and sending drugs out with little to no help. Super stressful. This lady pulls up in the 2nd lane, losing her mind. It’s been a while, so I don’t remember what it was about. I stayed calm and was very polite, but she was frustrated and screaming at me through the phone.

So she got what she had coming to her.

You know those little boxes that come down at the bank drive thru? Or the tubes? We had a similar system. The first lane we had the window, the further lane we had the box. From inside, we could set the height that the box stops at. “Truck” for taller cars/higher windows, “car” for average height windows. She pulled up in a normal sedan. I finished her transaction and told her I was sending her meds out, then set the phone down. I could still hear her screaming through the window from across the 1st lane. So I hit “truck” and sent the box out to her. It was so satisfying to see her get a little humbled when she had to straight up get out of her car to reach her meds.

Here is what folks are saying.

They work so hard!

True. It’s not like it will make this customer nicer.

Oh, stop.

LOL!

Customers need to get banned for mistreating staff.

Full stop.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.