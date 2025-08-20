She Has Nothing To Hide, But When An Older Man Admitting To Stalking Her, She Was Really Weirded Out

How would you react if you found out someone you only knew online was stalking you? If it was someone you liked, would you find it flattering or creepy?

In today’s story, one woman finds out that an older man has been stalking her online, and this does not sit right with her.

Now, she’s wondering if she was wrong for admitting her feelings about this behavior.

AITA for saying a 40 year old man stalking me is creepy I am a completely open book even to a fault when I chat to people, I have nothing in my past that would need to be looked into aka no arrest history whatsoever. Not even a ticket lol This guy that I’ve never met IRL but liked revealed that he had totally stalked my information. For context I don’t have social media and I’m private because of past stalkers and crazies.

This sounds creepy.

After finding out a family member of mine had died (I never gave any names of my family members), he found an obituary somehow that listed my full legal name (he didn’t even have my legal first name) and my family member’s names. Then proceeded to stalk THEIR social media. He also googled my phone number and found nothing It came up in conversation because I asked “wanna see a funny picture of me as a kid?” And he said “would it weird you out if I said I already have?”

The answer is obvious.

The answer is YES I find it incredibly creepy and an invasion of my privacy If he had asked me directly about information, I would’ve given it ! Again, I’m open to a FAULT I give all of my family’s dirty laundry. I speak openly with people, I tell them what dramas I have and family turmoil I might have He never asked me direct questions and decided to stalk me.

He seems rude as well.

His response to my discomfort was “I don’t like the way you’re speaking to me” and accused me of secretly having a social media account (I don’t) He is 16 years older than me. I hung up after that. Am I over reacting to this or no? Comment ANYTHING you want thanks

What a jerk! She needs to steer clear of that guy.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person thinks that older creep is looking for someone he can control.

Huge red flag here.

This person sees the red flag too.

He’s a creep, so he deserves to be called a creep.

This age difference is concerning.

She needs to block that creep.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.