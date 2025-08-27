She Can’t Stand Spam And Scam Callers, So She Gets Them To Talk To Each Other Until They Eventually Catch On

When people spam or scam call you, you might just hang up or swear first.

Not this person.

See how she wastes their time and occupies them so they have less time to call other people.

Spam Caller IT Issues

We all hate spam callers. When I get one from a phone number that is real (not spoofed), I will call the spam caller back and ask them to put me on their “Do not call” list. If they refuse, are rude, just hang up, etc., I enact my revenge.

It’s pretty epic.

I will call them back and then immediately switch lines as soon as I am able. Then, I call them back again. I then immediately merge the calls and mute myself. My phone number shows up on their phones, but they can only hear each other. I usually do this a few different times to cause some chaos. Usually, they think there is some IT issue with their phones or the number that is calling. They usually tell each other to DNC (Do Not Call) the number once they realize they are talking to a coworker.

She gets a kick out of it.

It can be pretty amusing to listen to them figuring out that they are actually talking to a coworker. Often times they are in the same big call center room and I hear them shouting across it to the other person, trying to figure out what is happening. There are times where they call IT to get them involved. Usually at that point I quit. If you get a spam call and have some time to kill, give this a try!

Here is what people are saying.

I want to try this!

I am skeptical…

I love English slang.

It seems like a lot of work.

I screen my calls.

Never answer a number you don’t know.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.