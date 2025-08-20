She Heard Her Little Brother Make An Insulting Joke About Women While Playing The PS5 She Bought Him, So She Sold It The Very Next Morning

Respect is something that should be taught early, especially when it comes to how people should speak to each other.

One young woman had proudly bought her brother a PS5 as a reward for improving his grades, but when she overheard him tossing out a casual misogynistic insult during an online game, she took swift and unexpected action.

You’ll want to read on for this one.

AITA for selling my brothers PS5 Hi there, I’m 21F and my little brother is 16M. For a few months now, he kept asking our parents for the PS5. Of course they didn’t agree, so I was willing to buy him one, since I have a job and enough money.

She made a deal with her brother, and he kind of followed through.

I made a deal with him that he had to improve his grades. At the end of the school year, his grades had just improved a little and weren’t good at all, which would actually be a dealbreaker. But I still bought him the PS5. That was 2 weeks ago.

But after buying him the console, she didn’t like how her brother was acting.

Three days ago, he was on the PlayStation with his friends. It was an online game where people could join, so apparently a girl had joined the server, and I heard my brother say: “Go back to the kitchen, dishwasher.”

So she took swift action to teach him a lesson.

So this morning, I took his PS5 and sold it in a store and got like 90% of the original price. If he wants his PS5 back, he can just buy it with his savings.

Her brother quickly tried to backtrack, but she wasn’t buying it.

In the morning when he realized I had sold it, he got ticked and said it was just a joke. My parents also said that I overreacted, but I don’t think so.

She knows it’s not life or death and this is an important lesson for her brother to learn.

It’s not the first time he did prejudiced jokes like that—he actually does it quite often. I’d say he deserves it. And plus, he can still play on his old PS4. AITA?

Now that’s how you teach someone a lesson.

What did Reddit think?

How her brother acted was wrong for multiple reasons.

Seeing as her brother is still young, there’s still plenty of time for him to learn his lesson.

Honestly, he was probably just getting his butt kicked in whatever game he was playing.

If he wants to keep this PS5, he’s going to have to remain on his best behavior.

Gaming culture can be toxic, but you still have to hold yourself to a higher standard.

If losing his PS5 teaches him to think before he speaks, then it was all worth it.

