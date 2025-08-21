She Keeps Reading Her Younger Sister’s Instagram Posts And Her Sister Isn’t Happy About It

Folks, you’re going to read about some rather odd behavior in the following story.

AITA for reading my sister’s public Instagram posts? “My sister is 20F and has a public Instagram account (I’m 30F). She has over a thousand followers and keeps working to get more – she’s not trying to keep a low profile. It’s mostly about her hobbies and daily life, including venting about family members publicly. Back when she was in high school and made the account I had already been on Instagram for a couple years so I followed her and we would often share posts/talk about them.

But last summer she started changing her relationship with me and got really defensive about her social media. She told me not to follow her Instagram anymore because she doesn’t want me to see what she’s posting on there (keep in mind this is public so anyone can see what she posts – it’s not private). It has blown up into a huge conflict between us where she says I’m ‘invading her privacy’ for reading what she posts and is really angry at me.

She’s an adult and can post what she wants – I don’t police her posts or comment on them. But I feel like if she wants “privacy” then she shouldn’t post things publicly and get upset if people see and talk about them. But clearly she has a very different perspective, and I don’t like that this has hurt our relationships. She refuses to talk to me about it and just insists she is right in her view and my actions are beyond horrible. Again, I do not interact with her public posts, but I do read them and she knows that. AITA for reading my younger sister’s public social media profile?”

