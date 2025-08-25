She Missed Her Sister’s Wedding Because No One Told Her, And Now Her Family Is Mad She Won’t Change Her Summer Plans For The Anniversary

Family tension gets worse when you’re expected to fix problems you didn’t cause.

So, what would you do if you were left out of a major family event, then blamed for not showing up? Would you clear your schedule to smooth things over? Or would you draw the line and keep the plans you already have?

In the following story, one student grapples with this exact decision and opts for the latter. Here’s how it all played out.

AITA for refusing to change my plans for my sister’s wedding anniversary I’m a university student and I moved to a bigger town three years ago, but all my family stayed in my small town. Last year, I didn’t visit them during summer vacations because I got a part-time job and wanted to raise some money. The same year, in August, my sister got married. I was not invited, and no one even texted me about it until a week later, when my mom asked, “Why didn’t I congratulate her?”

Then I explained to her that I had no idea she got married.

This year, her sister invited her to the anniversary party.

A few months later, I learned that my aunt and sister still think I did it on purpose, because “I knew she was pregnant.” I learned about her pregnancy from my mother too, because she again asked why I didn’t “congratulate her, or ask when the wedding would be, and because my sister published photos from her wedding on her social media.” This year, I was denied an internship, so I decided not to get a part-time job and visit my family. Next summer, I will try to apply for an internship again. My sister said, since I’m here this summer, she would like me to attend her anniversary party and implied she wants to receive a gift. I said I can’t attend, because my plane leaves on August 20.

Upset, her sister is telling everyone she did this on purpose.

She suggested I buy another ticket and refund this because she had invited me a month prior, and I was supposed to be considerate of her wedding anniversary when I was buying my tickets. My attempt to explain that I already had plans past August 20th with my friends and that I bought tickets on such dates for a reason fell on deaf ears. Now she’s telling everyone that I bought tickets before her anniversary on purpose just not to attend and not to congratulate her as I did last year with her delivery date and wedding (about all of those occasions I learnt from my mother weeks after it actually took place.) AITA?

Yikes! There seems to be a lot of tension in this family.

Let’s see how the folks over at Reddit feel about the whole situation.

