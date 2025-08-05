She Nearly Perished From A Sinus Infection Gone Horribly Wrong, But Now Her Mom Seems To Be Changing The Story

Parenting is extremely difficult.

Taking care of sick kids is extremely difficult – especially when you live in a country where every trip to a doctor is a potentially bankrupting domino to push.

So what happens when you, as a parent, screw up? Like, big time?

The teenage girl in today’s story shares how her mom really messed up but refuses to admit the truth.

Let’s read on to see what happened.

WIBTA for yelling at my mom for humiliating me over brain surgery I [18] f snapped at my mother today after she made a comment about what happened when my brain was swollen. For context around 2020 ish when I was fourteen I had a sinus infection go to my brain after my sinuses filled up. I was sick for around two weeks and begged my mom to take me to the er. She would tell me that if I went I would need to get shots in my butt- I wasn’t scared of needles however I was majorly self conscious as every teen is- so I would go home and used remedies like the neddipot and vapor spray. It got to the point where I couldn’t hold anything in. Eventually she took me to the hospital while I was out of it- like blank stares and not responding- and they told my mom I was dehydrated and wasn’t taking my meds properly and sent me out.

In other words, it had gone WAY too far by the time they went to get help.

I peed my pants on the way out and after cleaning me up I had “seizure like activity” as the doctors call it and mom took me to a different er which sent me to a bigger hospital. After a couple months I got out of the hospital and am now doing fine besides mild migraines but the doctors said that if I waited for another day I would be dead or brain dead and my life would be over.

She was sick of her mother’s lies.

Now my mom talks about this but bends the truth- she says I was just acting depressed that I never asked to go to the hospital and makes sure to tell them that I wet myself in public This would happen MANY MANY times and this recent time she mentions it i finally said something about her refusing to take me to the doctor in the first place despite me being clearly physically unwell. I would also mention the fact that she admitted she knew I had a sinus infection to the doctors.

But then came the retaliation.

After the people she was talking to left she snapped at me saying that I don’t understand how hard the ordeal was for her and that I make her sound like a horrible parent. I leave it too you reddit, was I a ignorant brat when I brought up what I did or was my anger justified as it made me feel embarrassed every time she’d talk about it?

Did the daughter overreact, or is the mother wrong to bend the truth?

Let’s check in with the comments on Reddit:

When you can’t deal with how you acted, one coping mechanism is to just…pretend you didn’t.

This was a major deal.

Like, seriously.

It seems like mom is in denial about just how badly she screwed up.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.