She Pleaded For A Few Quiet Minutes To Wash Her Face, But Her Husband Insisted On Stealing All The Hot Water

Even the most loving couples can find themselves arguing over the most mundane things.

One woman just wanted a few peaceful moments to wash her face, but when it conflicted with her husband’s shower time, the running water turned into the final straw between them.

Read on to find out how it all played out.

AITA for washing my face. I got home from working a 12-hour shift. When I pulled up, I saw my husband and his friend cleaning out our basement. I thought to myself, “They’re working hard, so I’ll just go ahead and put the kids in the shower and to bed since he’s busy and will probably be tired when he’s done.”

So she began one of her favorite parts of the day.

Anyway, I put the kids in the shower and decided to start getting ready for bed myself. I began taking my makeup off with an oil cleanser. While I was doing this, he walked in and turned on the shower.

His presence wasn’t gelling with her serenity.

I asked him to please turn the shower off so I could wash the oil off my face and cleanse properly. I only asked because when the shower is running, the sink water turns cold.

Turns out, this is a very common argument between the two.

We’ve gotten into it many times before for this exact reason. Washing my face is something I take seriously. It’s part of my routine, it helps me unwind, and I actually enjoy it.

So the whole conversation began to go off the rails.

But when I asked him to turn off the shower so I could finish (because I literally had oil in my eyes), he went off. He said I was being inconsiderate, that he was cold (from sweating and coming inside), and that I should have just wiped the oil off my face and waited for him to finish showering.

Now she’s losing her patience too.

That sent me over the edge. It feels like he always chooses to come into the bathroom to shower, shave, or wash his hands when I’m in there washing my face. I’ve told him so many times that the water gets cold when something else is running. Tonight he even said, “People cold plunge; that’s what you should have done.” So… AITA?

She just wanted a few uninterrupted minutes to care for herself after a long day, but that proved too much to ask.

What did Reddit think?

Conflict happens, but both parties have to work to move past it.

Conflicts like these seem small, but they add up.

This conversation should not have gone so south so quick.

This man should have mastered sharing years ago.

He crossed a line here, and she was right to advocate for her needs.

This fight was about way more than soap and water — it was about mutual respect.

