She Stopped Working After She Had A Baby, But Now She Feels Like She Is No Longer Treated As An Equal With Her Husband

When married, it is important to work together as a team to accomplish what is needed for the whole family.

What would you do if you were feeling like a less important person because you didn’t work anymore and had to stay home and care for the kids?

That is what the mom in this story is feeling, and she doesn’t like it that she isn’t considered for things like bank accounts and credit cards.

Check it out.

For demanding equality as a Mom My husband asked me to quit my well paying job with incredible benefits after I was on maternity leave.

Was this his decision alone, or a joint decision for the family?

He didn’t want me to go back to work but instead stay home with our first kid. A second kid soon followed.

Well, of course banks other places aren’t going to consider someone who doesn’t make income.

It’s been years and I am just considered ‘secondary’ in every situation. Including bank loans, credit cards, investments, home ownerships, rentals, credit cards. So, I gave up my own personal potential just to be HIS dependent? AITA for being upset?

It really depends on how the decision was made. If he is being a dictator and forcing it, then of course that is a problem.

If not, then I think this is just the natural consequences of staying home.

Read on to see what the people in the comments say about it.

Right, just go back to work.

This person went through something similar.

It is beyond time to start working again.

This commenter says to never give up independence.

This is a great resource.

It’s time to get back into the workforce.

Mom life is rough.

