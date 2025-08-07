She Tried Out The “Airport Theory” Trend, And Lo And Behold It Somehow Worked Out Perfectly

Have you heard of “Airport Theory?”

Despite how it may sound, it’s not an academic framework to explain why we feel it’s acceptable to spend $12 on a beer at 11am so long as it’s in a terminal.

It’s just the assertion that even if you show up with minutes to spare, so long as you’re already checked in and have no baggage to check, you’ll make your flight time easily.

It was put to the test by TikTok user @ladyspinedoc:

“Okay, I’m currently testing airport theory right now. It is 12:26, and I’m just getting the bags out of my car, and my flight boards in 30 minutes, and I’m at Hartsfield. So, um, just so you know, this was not intentional.”

“Okay, this is very good. Heartsfield is never like this,” she says in reference to a short TSA line (though her bag does get held up), “oh, today is lucky day.”

“Doing pretty good, actually.”

“Plenty of time. Plenty of time and a piece of cake.”

To be clear, this is probably just luck of the draw.

It does NOT always work.

And what of those $12 beers?

You may also know this as “office theory.”

The last time *I* was running late for a plane I just barely missed it after getting through security.

Luckily the airline got me a seat on the next one a couple hours later, but make no mistake: this will NOT always work.

