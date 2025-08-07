August 7, 2025 at 4:48 am

She Tried Out The “Airport Theory” Trend, And Lo And Behold It Somehow Worked Out Perfectly

by Ben Auxier

airporttheory She Tried Out The Airport Theory Trend, And Lo And Behold It Somehow Worked Out Perfectly

TikTok/ladyspinedoc

Have you heard of “Airport Theory?”

Despite how it may sound, it’s not an academic framework to explain why we feel it’s acceptable to spend $12 on a beer at 11am so long as it’s in a terminal.

It’s just the assertion that even if you show up with minutes to spare, so long as you’re already checked in and have no baggage to check, you’ll make your flight time easily.

It was put to the test by TikTok user @ladyspinedoc:

1 1b0b75 She Tried Out The Airport Theory Trend, And Lo And Behold It Somehow Worked Out Perfectly

TikTok/ladyspinedoc

“Okay, I’m currently testing airport theory right now. It is 12:26, and I’m just getting the bags out of my car, and my flight boards in 30 minutes, and I’m at Hartsfield. So, um, just so you know, this was not intentional.”

3 a8b3f5 She Tried Out The Airport Theory Trend, And Lo And Behold It Somehow Worked Out Perfectly

TikTok/ladyspinedoc

“Okay, this is very good. Heartsfield is never like this,” she says in reference to a short TSA line (though her bag does get held up), “oh, today is lucky day.”

4 f04bc5 She Tried Out The Airport Theory Trend, And Lo And Behold It Somehow Worked Out Perfectly

TikTok/ladyspinedoc

“Doing pretty good, actually.”

5 4d170a She Tried Out The Airport Theory Trend, And Lo And Behold It Somehow Worked Out Perfectly

TikTok/ladyspinedoc

“Plenty of time. Plenty of time and a piece of cake.”

@ladyspinedoc

Have you ever tested airport theory? ✈️ #airporttheory #travel

♬ original sound – Ladyspinedoc⚡️

To be clear, this is probably just luck of the draw.

Screenshot 1 2ff89c She Tried Out The Airport Theory Trend, And Lo And Behold It Somehow Worked Out Perfectly

It does NOT always work.

Screenshot 2 c2c8a0 She Tried Out The Airport Theory Trend, And Lo And Behold It Somehow Worked Out Perfectly

And what of those $12 beers?

Screenshot 3 a98cf1 She Tried Out The Airport Theory Trend, And Lo And Behold It Somehow Worked Out Perfectly

You may also know this as “office theory.”

Screenshot 4 43be3b She Tried Out The Airport Theory Trend, And Lo And Behold It Somehow Worked Out Perfectly

The last time *I* was running late for a plane I just barely missed it after getting through security.

Luckily the airline got me a seat on the next one a couple hours later, but make no mistake: this will NOT always work.

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter