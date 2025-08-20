She Tried To Reclaim Her Confidence By Changing Her Name, But Her Parents Made Her Feel Like A Terrible Daughter

It’s tough when something that feels so right to you feels so wrong to the people closest to you.

AITA for changing my name? My mom has been crying, and my dad has been texting me saying I’m selfish and don’t care what others think.

I ultimately changed my name because my first name has always been a boy’s name, and I’ve gotten bullied and ridiculed for it a lot. My mom INSISTS it’s universal, but it really isn’t.

About a year ago, I moved to Oregon and changed my name a couple of months ago. I changed my first name to what was my middle name and chose an entirely new middle name that I felt was fitting.

I have felt great about this decision up until today, when my mom got an email that I changed the name on my plane ticket for home… Now all **** has broken loose, and I’m thinking I should just change it back to keep the peace.

I really have felt good having a name I chose, but I feel like utter garbage for making my mom cry and be so upset. I fly home in 5 days, and I’m terrified to face them now. I feel like such a horrible daughter… AITA?

