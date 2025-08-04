She Tutors A Kid At Her Home, But The Student And Grandmother Are So Verbally Abusive That It’s Become Unbearable

Sometimes if you really believe in a job, even if the atmosphere is unbearable, your passion can make it hard to move on.

Sometimes you have to move on anyway.

Have you ever worked in a toxic work environment and had a hard time deciding if you should stick it out or quit?

The person in this story is a tutor who wants to quit but feels guilty for doing so.

See what made this tutor finally put her foot down.

AITAH for quitting as a tutor after my student screamed at me and disrespected me (again)? I have been tutoring an 11-year-old girl for the past 2.5 years. She lost both her parents shortly before I started teaching her and now lives with her elderly grandmother, who has a disability (one leg amputated). I’ve been teaching the girl four days a week, two hours per session and at first I was paid $2000 a month. After 2.5 years, that went up to $3000—still under $100 an hour. Not that I ever did it for the money, but I feel like it matters to the context.

It’s a super toxic situation.

The home environment has always been difficult. There’s regular shouting and arguing between the student and her grandmother and the overall energy is emotionally intense. I have anxiety and yelling tends to trigger me. I remember freezing the first time they screamed in front of me. Even now, my hands shake when she raises her voice. Still, I stuck with it because I cared. I adjusted my schedule around her, canceled plans, studied early for my own exams just to make time for hers, and barely took any leaves, even when I was sick.

It gets worse.

The girl has been disrespectful on multiple occasions—mocking my height, yelling at me, refusing to listen, and generally treating me like I didn’t matter. Her grandmother also made comments about me behind my back (e.g., I “waste food,” when she gave me more than I could eat; or I “take too many leaves,” even though I rarely did). So I stopped eating there. I stopped missing sessions even when I needed to. I helped her with school projects, made notes, explained topics again and again when she got distracted, yet I constantly felt like I was never enough.

Today was a pretty bad day.

Today, I had really bad period cramps and couldn’t attend college in the morning. I was late to the tutoring session, and when I arrived, the student and her grandmother were already in a heated argument. I calmly tried to shift her focus to her studies. I asked a casual question about schoolwork and mentioned (lightheartedly) that she used to often say her copy was submitted last year, something that was true and said in a non-accusatory tone. But she exploded. She started screaming at me, pointing her finger, saying I don’t deserve respect just because I’m older.

She finally stood up for herself.

I finally told her I couldn’t teach her anymore if this was how she was going to treat me. She snapped back that I was “acting.” I told her and her grandmother that I couldn’t keep doing this—it was mentally exhausting and taking a real toll on me.

She has tried so hard.

Her grandmother later called to ask if I really meant what I said and when I gently said yes, she brushed it off with, “You know she doesn’t have parents.” I do know. And I have tried so hard to be patient, understanding, and empathetic. But I don’t believe grief justifies constantly hurting others, especially people who are trying to help. For context: they pay another tutor $4000 a month, who teaches six days a week and has other students and a full-time job. She’s often praised as “better than me.” This was my first student, and I know I’m still learning. But I cared deeply, and I truly gave it everything I had. Now I’m left wondering: AITAH for finally walking away?

What a horrible situation.

Here is what folks are saying on Reddit.

Exactly. Never let people justify abuse.

Any length of time was too long.

SO toxic. I’d report this to child protective services.

Counseling is a must.

Well said. I like the analogy.

It breaks my heart when people justify being abused or exploited.

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.