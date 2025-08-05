She Walked Into A Supermarket Wearing Her Work Outfit, So When Customers Kept Mistaking Her For The Manager, She Started Sending Them In The Wrong Direction

Isn’t it annoying when people constantly mistake you for someone else?

Now imagine trying to shop in peace, but everyone thinks you’re the manager of every store you walk into. Would you play along, tell them you don’t work there, or start messing with them?

Check out this funny story to see how this woman handles this situation.

Sometimes you leave it to karma, sometimes you are the karma… When I worked as a server in fine dining we had to wear a vest, bistro apron, and tie- even women (which I am one).

Sometimes after a really busy shift or just a long double I’d need to stop by the grocery store or somewhere, but I was too tired to go home and change and I just kept my uniform on while I made my stops. At Walmart, CVS, Publix, Kroger, Target, Dollar Tree (like really!?) Aldi, Costco, and once in the lobby of a Little Caesar’s, I was constantly mistaken for en employee or manager. I have NEVER once seen an employee or even GM of those stores in a vest and tie, let alone an apron.

This is where it gets weird!

People would come up to me all the time thinking I worked for the store we were in. I was amused at first, but I honestly got sick of it quickly. I hate being rude though so if people came up and asked me where something was and I knew the answer I’d tell them or say sorry I don’t work here. But so many times people would approach me, after having busted tail at work, just tired and wanting to grab what I needed for a meal and go home, with an unbelievable amount of entitlement, audacity and rudeness.

UH OH…

I stopped trying to argue with these people and started sending them to the opposite end of the store from what they wanted, or promising to go check in the back and leave them standing there. Telling them that item was out of stock or had been recalled, or any other random acts of mischief I concocted for my amusement. Once a woman got a manager and came hunting thru the store to track me down, demanding angrily that I be fired. Watching the manager tell her I wasn’t an employee was amazing.

That’s INSANE!

The emotional rollercoaster that rode over her face was hilarious. He asked her why she thought I was and she said I told her the item was reserved, but another employee told her that wasn’t a thing. I shrugged and said “Welp, you never asked if I worked here. Sorry.” and dipped.

That’s right!

If you were nice and not a Douche McNugget I’d help you if I could. But talking down/being verbally abusive to people just doing their jobs is ridiculous, and I wish more people spoke up when they see it.

YIKES! That was funny!

It’s weird that so many people thought she was an employee.

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

This user shares what they do on a personal level to avoid situations like these.

This user knows exactly what this woman needs!

This user knows the right way around this situation!

This user has a fun idea!

This user knows how easy it is to tell if someone’s working at a place or not.

Being mistaken for an employee would really get old after awhile.

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.