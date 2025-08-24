She Was Bonding With Her College Advisor Over A Shared Playlist Until She Realized It Wasn’t Shared at All

It’s SO great when you get the feeling that you can vibe with someone over a shared interest.

Just to have that immediate in-road can relieve the social anxiety very quickly.

That is, unless you make a mistakes like TikTok user @ohgoshadasha:

“I just had the most embarrassing thing happen to me. Um, I went to my advisory appointment, and I sat down and we were chatting, and, like, she had music playing, and I was just talking with her, and her music was like – all the songs she was playing were, like, songs that I listen to. And I was like, oh, my god, that’s crazy.”

“And it was like, sad songs and, like, happy, upbeat pop songs. And I was like, girl, like, all of these songs are songs on my playlist. So I asked her. I was like, ‘I just wanna tell you, like, I know it’s my first time meeting you, but our playlists are so similar. Like, the songs that you’re playing right now are, like, songs on my playlist.'”

“And she goes, ‘oh, I’m not playing music.’ And it was my phone playing music, and I had no idea. And I was, like, just started laughing hysterically.”

@ohgoshadasha she thought i wanted background noise for our meeting 💀 ♬ original sound – dasha🍋

Some thought this was going in another direction.

Check your phones, kids.

It could have been a supernatural twist.

But it doesn’t always turn out bad.

Best of luck, and best of tunes to ya.

