August 24, 2025 at 2:49 pm

She Was Bonding With Her College Advisor Over A Shared Playlist Until She Realized It Wasn’t Shared at All

by Ben Auxier

A college student on campus

TikTok/ohgoshadasha

It’s SO great when you get the feeling that you can vibe with someone over a shared interest.

Just to have that immediate in-road can relieve the social anxiety very quickly.

That is, unless you make a mistakes like TikTok user @ohgoshadasha:

A college student on campus

TikTok/ohgoshadasha

“I just had the most embarrassing thing happen to me. Um, I went to my advisory appointment, and I sat down and we were chatting, and, like, she had music playing, and I was just talking with her, and her music was like – all the songs she was playing were, like, songs that I listen to. And I was like, oh, my god, that’s crazy.”

A college student on campus

TikTok/ohgoshadasha

“And it was like, sad songs and, like, happy, upbeat pop songs. And I was like, girl, like, all of these songs are songs on my playlist. So I asked her. I was like, ‘I just wanna tell you, like, I know it’s my first time meeting you, but our playlists are so similar. Like, the songs that you’re playing right now are, like, songs on my playlist.'”

A college student on campus

TikTok/ohgoshadasha

“And she goes, ‘oh, I’m not playing music.’ And it was my phone playing music, and I had no idea. And I was, like, just started laughing hysterically.”

@ohgoshadasha

she thought i wanted background noise for our meeting 💀

♬ original sound – dasha🍋

Some thought this was going in another direction.

Screenshot 1 2d7675 She Was Bonding With Her College Advisor Over A Shared Playlist Until She Realized It Wasnt Shared at All

Check your phones, kids.

Screenshot 2 cc5d02 She Was Bonding With Her College Advisor Over A Shared Playlist Until She Realized It Wasnt Shared at All

It could have been a supernatural twist.

Screenshot 3 0c91e1 She Was Bonding With Her College Advisor Over A Shared Playlist Until She Realized It Wasnt Shared at All

But it doesn’t always turn out bad.

Screenshot 4 c8e790 She Was Bonding With Her College Advisor Over A Shared Playlist Until She Realized It Wasnt Shared at All

Best of luck, and best of tunes to ya.

