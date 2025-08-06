She Was Looking Forward to Her Own Cosplay Project, But Now Her Brother Is Furious Because He Doesn’t Look A Thing Like Jesus

BACK IN MY DAY, we didn’t call it “cosplay,” we called it “wearing a costume,” which now that I spell it out is way longer and less cool sounding, so I guess I’m not actually mad and this makes sense.

Anyway, it’s something a lot of people are VERY passionate about, like the young lady in this story.

The problem is that her brother, who is not into cosplay, is now showing an interest. Let’s see why they’re clashing over costumes.

AITA for prioritizing my competition cosplay over my brother’s costume? I (14F) have an older brother, J(16M), who despises the fact that I cosplay, and only seems to tolerate it when I can do something for him with the skills I gained cosplaying. I recently got into competitive cosplay, and I’m currently working on a really complicated build for a competition next month.

But everything got flipped on its head during a shopping trip.

I was at a thrift store with my family, looking for curtains or bedsheets to make the large white part of the costume, when I find the most BEAUTIFUL pure white bedsheet for only $2, when J grabs it and says “You can use this to make my JESUS COSTUME!” I, being confused, told J that this wasn’t for his Jesus costume, and I was never informed that I had to make a Jesus costume.

Oh sure, I guess that would look pretty good if – WAIT WHAT?!

He said that he assumed I would make it for him, but because it’s summer, I asked what it was for because he hates cosplay, conventions, and everything similar to that. Apparently, it was for a wrong occasions party in one week.

J told me that I could use most of the sheet for his costume, and use the rest for my cosplay.

She didn’t like that idea.

I told J that making the Jesus costume would take a long time, and that just the scraps aren’t enough for what I’m trying to make. He called me a ”manipulative jerk,” and said that his friend’s mom could do it in an hour.

I then told him to find his own bed sheet and have his friend’s mom make it if she could do it so much better than me.

J was still upset.

J called me a couple of slurs and left. It’s been a few days and he’s still mad, and I kinda feel bad because my competition is in a month, and his party is in a few days. So, AITA?

Her brother is expecting too much. Seriously, let the friend’s mom make his costume.

Let’s see what the comments on Reddit think:

This person calls the brother entitled.

This kid needs some parenting.

He may be out for vengeance…

I think we know what the J stands for.

Let him make his own costume.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.