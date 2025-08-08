She Went Into A Luxury Store To Browse, But One Staff Member Assumed She Was Poor, So She Gave Them Two Plot Twists

Being judged for how we look is one of the worst feelings in the world. But what would you do if you went into a designer store, actually looking to buy something, but were treated like you didn’t belong there?

Maybe you would Pretty Woman them… But this woman did that and more.

Let’s see what she did.

My petty luxury story This happened couple of years ago. I was just strolling around the city and I only wore plain clothes. White top, Lululemon leggings. Nothing fancy, no big designer logo clothes. Giving the benefit of the doubt, I dont want to consider this experience as another racist story, but for context, I am asian with brown skin tone (if that even matters). While on my walk, I came across LV and thought of going in. Just window shopping and maybe buy if I found something nice.

She had the means, but she didn’t flash it.

No one entertained me inside, which was okay. I did not mind at all. I was checking the wallets, belts and accessories… About 5 minutes later this staff came to me and said, “Is there anything I can help?” I said “No I’m fine, I’m just checking around”. He left with no words. Mind you, the store was not busy.

He made her feel like she was getting in the way, anyway.

About 2 minutes later, the same guy came back to me raising his right eyebrow, the tone of his voice was off to me. He said, “I noticed you’ve been checking around for quite some time now,” I responded, “Yes, and I will call you when I am ready”. He turned around and walked away – no words, no smile, just a dead look. He was a few feet away from me, though. I suddenly remember the posts and stories about these rude staff members in luxury stores. So I played the game.

She already had a plan.

About a minute later, as I was fit-checking the bags, he returned and immediately said, “That bag is $3000”. His tone was so rude, the facial expression was not giving customer service, and the body gesture was giving mean girl energy. So I responded, “I didn’t ask… and I will call you when I need you.” His response was, “Ma’am, you don’t have to be rude, we do not tolerate this behavior in our store”.

His lesson was about to start.

I said, “I was channeling the same energy you’re giving.” He was shocked… And I continue saying (in a friendly tone), “..but you know what, since you’re already here, I want these 2 bags.” His demeanor changed. His smile was so big. He appears very nice and friendly now… In a moment, he came back and showed me the bags. Then I said, “Can you bring me size 7 of these shoes (4 pairs)? I like all of them.” He was all smiles, very attentive and friendly. He came back with all the shoes.

It was clear now this wasn’t a big deal to her.

I fit them, check in the mirror… I was really taking my time. I have so much time to spare but no words to say to him. He was all praises, “that looks good on you”, “you go so well with those shoes”. I just said “I’ll take them”. On the desk, he carefully prepared the items and boxed each of them.

He continued acting rudely.

Few minutes later, I was on a call with my dad talking in our language and he interrupted me, “Is there anything else?”. I saw him in my peripheral, looking at me head to foot. I was at the desk where the wallets were, so I pointed at the wallet and responded “Can you get me 1 of this and that”. He took it out of the shelf and carefully boxed it.

I ended my phone call at the same time that rude staff was done boxing all the items. Come paying time is where I was being petty.

It would be a hefty sum.

The total bill was over $13,000. He asked for my email, I gave it to him, and the conversation went like this. Him: Your name is Sam? Me: Yes. Him: Your recent purchase was in New York last month. It’s nice to have you here! Me: That’s right. Do you see any returns in your system? Him: (scrolling on the computer), Nope, I do not see any. Any problem? Me: Okay good. Him: Your total is $13,xxx.

No problem, she could afford it all.

I gave him my credit card, paid, and he handed it back with the receipt. He said “If there’s any problem, return and exchange is 30 days… It was lovely to have you here. Do you need assistance carrying the bags?” Me: Are you going to carry it for me? Him: No, but I can call someone to help you.

She was about to surprise everyone and give them a lot to talk about.

Me: No need.. By the way, today I did not need to check the time. I also did not need to know the bag was $3000. You were so rude to me earlier and I would like to return all these items. All the staff around looked at me. One came forward and asked “Is everything okay?” I said, “Yes. Please process my return. Thank you.” I stared at them processing the refund. After that I said, “Be nice, next time you might encounter someone more petty than me.” I walk away. My dad was waiting outside.

Now THAT’S a plot twist.

A lot of wealthy people know that being lowkey is safer, so never judge someone by their clothes.

