She Went Two Years Without Hearing Her Regular Convenience Store Clerk Speak, So What He Finally Said Gave Her The Biggest Smile Of Her Life

The convenience store clerk who has never uttered a word in two years finally spoke to me yesterday. I’ve been going to the same convenience store 3–4 times a month for two years, and the man that works there never utters a word. Ever. I always say hello when I walk in, even though I know I won’t get one in return.

He stands there like a statue behind the counter with a permanent scowl on his face. It’s only until I put my things on the counter that he moves to scan them in silence. If you can get past the scary facial expression, he’s quite handsome actually. I’m quite certain he’s Indian. He’s tall, early 40s, built physique, with a short neat haircut and a thick mustache. Never talks, never smiles. The epitome of the strong, silent type.

Then yesterday, on May 15, 2025, we finally had our first ever conversation. I walked in and grabbed my usual coffee and a banana. Right as he began scanning my things, I heard a deep, burly voice say, “Heading into work?”

My head shot up from eyeing the candy shelf. We were the only two people in the store, and yet I was still surprised those words came from him. “Yes,” I replied. He gave one curt nod with a soft grunt, then threw my receipt in the trash (he knows I don’t want it).

I was so in awe that finally, this man—who I’ve seen for TWO YEARS, more often than some of my actual friends—finally spoke to me. I smiled, pleased that we had finally gained some rapport, and then indeed headed off to work.

