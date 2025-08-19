She’s A Nurse Who’d Like To Become A Doctor, But Her Boyfriend Says That Seeing Male Patients Is Cheating

I honestly can’t imagine much that’s less hot than giving someone a medical exam.

I mean I know the whole “playing doctor” thing is a kink or whatever, but the real deal doesn’t look anything like that.

So to get insecure about the idea that your partner has patients to see…I mean, yikes.

AITAH for wanting to become a doctor against my bf wishes. So this is going to be quite short, but I and my bf have been together for a few months. And lately we have been getting into a fight over me wanting to be a doctor.

Already really bad. Can’t imagine how this would be justified.

I am already a nurse, and I told him that we have to treat male patients, and he got mad. He is saying it’s cheating and I should refuse men. This all started because I told him I would sometimes see a male nudity, as well females, and that made him mad.

Is your boyfriend from the 17th century?

So today we had another argument and he said we will have to rethink our whole relationship, which kind of hurt. Then I asked him to leave my apartment which he did, but he called me a cheater. His friends been texting me telling me I’m the ah.

Let’s see what the comments diagnose:

Look at them waving high…

What a horror show.

What’s he even thinking?

Time to get the heck outta there.

