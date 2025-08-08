She’s Trying To Enjoy A Trip With Her Husband During Her Pregnancy, But A Parking Spot-Stealer Is Taking Away All Her Relaxation

Living in Chicago, I’ve found that you’ll pretty much never get pulled over for speeding (honestly if you can manage to speed with all the traffic, the cops are just kinda proud of you and don’t want to get in the way of your streak), but you’ll get a parking ticket for having impure thoughts about where you might put your car.

Parking can quickly become a very limited and precious commodity. And when people start using it willy-nilly, thems can be fightin’ words.

The woman in this story if pretty stressed out about a parking spot, but she’s not sure if she’s overreacting. Read on for all the details.

AITA If I have a car towed that’s parked in my spot? My husband and I are currently on a little beach getaway and are staying at a new place. Upon arrival we found someone parked in our designated spot. They happened to come out as we were standing there trying to contact the property manager and happily moved. We went out for a bit and when we came back a new car was once again in our spot.

So far so good, but the lesson didn’t stick.

We called and got ahold of the property manager and asked if they could do anything and they said that we could park in a spot with no designated room (which doesn’t exist) or park in a business parking lot they own around the corner. There are no extra spots in this lot and it is very small. The parking lot itself is kinda sketchy and dark and not visible from the property, but that’s where we had to go. Because I’m a halfway decent person I didn’t park in someone else’s designated spot I feel like that is just common sense and decency.

There’s another reason she’s stressed out.

Truthfully at least two of the rooms do not have assigned spaces, but if I were in those rooms I would have called and figured out a solution instead of stealing someone’s spot. I should also mention that I am in my first trimester and this is causing me so much stress because I’m worried about my car when I should just be relaxing. I’m also just gassy and crampy and uncomfortable and don’t feel like walking farther. We’re supposed to put tags on our cars when we park and they never put theirs on (which coincidentally would indicate which room they were staying in) I haven’t left a note yet I’m waiting to see if they leave tomorrow at any point and I can get my spot back but I feel like if I paid for a parking spot I shouldn’t have to fight for one.

Now she’s thinking of going nuclear.

AITA if this continues and I call a towing company and have them removed? This doesn’t bother my husband as much, but I think it’s because he can have a few drinks and take the edge off and it’s also not his car. I honestly can’t tell if I’m reasonably upset and this would be a correct course of action or if I’m just crazy hormonal right now.

Is she overreacting, or is she right to be upset?

Here’s what the comments on Reddit made of this:

