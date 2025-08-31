Shopper Saw Her Scrubs And Assumed She Worked There, So A Travel Nurse Ended Up Playing Employee In The Middle Of A Walgreens

Wearing the “right” outfit can make people believe anything, especially customers in a retail store.

One shopper just wanted a memo pad, but her scrubs convinced a stranger she had insider knowledge of the Velcro aisle.

She most definitely didn’t work there, but that didn’t stop her from playing the part anyway.

Read on for the full story!

No, I do not work here (Walgreens). Yes, I’m sure. I ducked into a Walgreens on my way to work for a little memo pad and a pen so I could take notes (first week at a new place — I do travel work; I’m in light blue scrubs).

Her scrubs were enough to catch the attention of a nearby shopper.

A woman approaches and asks me where the Velcro is. I say I’m sorry, I don’t work here.

The other shopper then has a puzzling response.

She then says, “But you’re wearing a uniform, are you sure you don’t work here?” Yes, I’m sure I don’t work here.

But regardless, she decides to help out anyway.

But since I’ve got a little time, I help her look for the Velcro anyway. We didn’t find it, but I did get my pen and memo pad. As I was leaving, she thanked me and told me I should work at Walgreens since I’m a good employee.

Are you sure? What kind of question is that?

She didn’t work there, but she did make a fellow shopper’s day easier.

