Sister Needed A Safe Place After Leaving Her Abusive Ex, But She Kicked Her Out After She Lied And Went Back to Him

When her younger sister needed a place to escape her abusive ex, this woman and her wife opened their home without hesitation.

But not long after, the lies started. First about a camping trip, then a girls’ getaway that turned out to be another secret rendezvous with the very man she was supposed to be avoiding.

Now the homeowner is wondering—would kicking her out be going too far, or is it just what needs to happen?

Let’s read the whole story.

WIBTA If I kick my little sister out of my house for lying? So I (34 f) have a little sister (28 f) that needed somewhere to go to get her and her 3 small kids away from her abusive boyfriend. My wife and I had just moved across the country, back to my hometown, to be closer to the family literally about two weeks prior to us giving her somewhere safe to stay. Shortly after that she made up a story about taking the kids camping with her two best friends.

That’s not at all where they were.

Later, we find out (from the kids) that they were actually with said ex boyfriend. I sat her down and explained to her that I knew the truth and that I knew she lied to me. She altered the story slightly to include him saying he “just showed up” yet none of the other friends were even there 😐

Liar liar, pants on…

Fast forward to this weekend and my wife and I are out of town. Sister is at the housing watching the dogs so she reaches out and says her and her best friend are taking a trip to Colorado. Cool. I tell her to have so much fun. We converse a bit about Colorado over the weekend and then I went to text her again and her location popped up (she had said a few days before that she was setting up Siri and it must have messed up her location settings when I asked why her location was off). Her location said she was in Arkansas (which she used to take a lot of trips to when she was dating the ex boyfriend) so I straight up ask her “hey why are you in Arkansas?” And she replies saying they changed the plan due to money.”

Something tells me that isn’t true…

I said “Is that true? Cause I know you went to AR with *ex boyfriend” all the time and really hope you’re not lying to me again”. She went on to assure me she was telling the truth even adding in more detail about her friend and what they did. That was yesterday. I got an unrelated call today from one of my best friends. We talked about things in our lives going on since I’d been out of state and then she asks if my sister was dating that guy again. I ask her why she’d ask and she says because they just went on a trip together and she saw it on facebook. He posted multiple pictures and even named the exact place my sister had claimed to be with her friend.

She crossed a boundary.

I set a boundary, after the first lie, that if she wanted to live with us then she couldn’t also be with him. Now, if she wants to go date that loser then it’s her life and she absolutely can…just not while living with us. Also, that she can’t lie to me. We are trusting her with our home, our pets, and everything that comes with it. It’s supposed to be our safe space and this guy is OFF THE RAILS with alcohol, drugs, and violence. AITA for wanting to kick her out for lying to me and hanging out with him?

While some Redditors sympathized with the younger sister’s trauma bond, most agreed: lies and second chances can’t coexist under the same roof.

Fool her once, shame on you—fool her twice, pack your bags.

