Son Avoids His Mother’s Hugs, But Now He’s Wondering If He’s Being Too Harsh By Creating That Space

How far does the idea of consent go? Does it apply to family?

Read how one Redditor ponders if his no-hug stance is too harsh for his mother.

See the story below to learn more.

AITA for avoiding my mom so she can’t hug me? For context I (17m) really don’t like physical contact very much. There are very few people I feel comfortable touching/letting them touch me, with those being my older sis and a few friends.

My mother is a very physically affectionate person and loves hugs, cuddles, etc. I have asked her not to hug me many times, and she never listens. She will often come hug me or try to cuddle me when I am sitting in the couch or laying in bed, even after I say no or ask her not to.

And she has an interesting defense for this.

Her reasoning is often “I am your mother. I deserve a hug,” or “I carried you for 9 months, you can hug me.”

I have tried to explain to her in many different ways that I don’t enjoy it. It often gets even worse in the school year as my sister leaves for college, leaving me my mother’s sole focus. It’s gotten bad enough that I try to avoid her or leave the house just to get away for a minute.

The craziest part? He’s doing what she taught him.

I still love her, but I can’t handle the constant touching even after I repeat a phrase drilled into me from a young age, “ When someone says no, it means no.” She refuses to listen to even that simple lesson that she herself taught me. I don’t really want to hurt her feelings but I don’t know how to say it any more clearly or get her to listen. So am I the jerk for this?

So, is this son in the wrong for avoiding his mother’s affection? Let’s see what Reddit has to say with the comments below.

One Redditor advised the son to get more direct about his wishes.

Another user totally related to how the teen was feeling.

Commenters acknowledged that physical touch just isn’t for everyone.

And finally, one reader said the best response was repeating the lesson she taught him.

This mother needs to respect her son’s boundaries or she may lose him forever.

