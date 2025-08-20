Store Doors Open And Frigid Air Blasts An Employee, But A Customer Comments That It Feels Nice

Oneupmanship is an odd phenomenon as it seems to make people feel better about themselves or at least better than other people.

Check out this weird and cold example.

Weird flex, but okay I was on the first register a couple days ago, and I’m right next to the door. The sensors on our door are literal trash. They open for nothing, but when a customer comes up, sometimes they stay closed.

The result was frigid.

As a result, we have to keep the inner one open while the outside ones open up for ghosts. We randomly got this blizzard, with the wind blowing directly inside and I’m freezing my buns off. Luckily they let me have my coat on over me, but it was still awful. Most customers are like “Jeez, you have the cold register”. Fast forward maybe 30 minutes later and I’m checking out this one lady. Another gust of wind with snow blows in and I say “Gosh, that’s freezing!”

The superiority vibe is strong in this one.

She crosses her arms and says, “Well, I think it feels nice.” I just didn’t know what to say. What do you say to that? It’s not like I’d ever expect someone to say something like that because…what? Yeah, maybe if you’ve been shopping around for the past few hours because you don’t have a life, or if you have an extra layer of…adipose tissue, yeah it’ll feel good, but not if you’re there for 30+minutes. Some people.

Yep. You can’t win.

I knew it!

I live in Canada and even we get them!

I will still welcome menopause with open arms.

She wanted to scrap in the parking lot.

Imagine having that lady as a relative!

