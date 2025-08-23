Supervisor Tried To Write Him Up For Following Policy, So He Overdid It And Crashed Her Computer With Photo Pop-Ups

Some managers will look for any excuse to punish an employee who challenges them, even if it means twisting the rules to make a point.

So, what would you do if your supervisor tried to discipline you for doing your job correctly?

Would you just let it go because that’s how they are?

Or would you crank things up and follow the rules so perfectly that it creates chaos?

In the following story, one truck driver finds himself in this very situation and decides to make his own point.

Here’s what he did.

Wanna discipline me for being right? I got you. I work for a freight delivery company. I drive a semi truck, and usually go out with 10-15 deliveries a day. Our policy is that when you deliver to a residence, you have to take a picture with the work phone as additional proof of delivery. That has morphed into now: if the delivery receipt (DR) says “residential,” you have to take a picture of it, regardless of whether it’s going to a business or a house. There are so many small details on a DR that can get missed, so this is an important detail.

Even though he did everything right, she still had something to say about it.

One day last week I have a delivery for “Laura Lopez” (Name changed). It was being delivered to a construction company that Laura is an employee of, and the DR does not say it’s residential. I make the delivery and leave with no picture. The next morning, my witch of a supervisor says, “I have a write-up for you.” Puzzled, I ask her what for. “For the Laura Lopez delivery yesterday, it was residential.”

He tried to explain it, but she wasn’t having it.

I explained to her that it was a business, and the DR did not say residential. She wasn’t having it. I should also mention that she and I butt heads often, and she’s been trying to get rid of me for some time. I told her we needed to talk to my manager about it, so we did. He sides with me because she has no ground to stand on, which infuriates her. I tell her that under no circumstances will this be an issue again. That day is when I started my MC. I take pictures with the work phone at EVERY STOP. What happens is when I hit depart on the work phone, it sends a pop-up to her computer with the picture, and she has to acknowledge it before she can do anything else on her computer. I crashed her computer 3 times that day. At one stop I took 20 pictures.

Once again, he demanded to see the manager.

I get a call from her telling me that I have to stop taking pictures. I politely tell her that I’m covering myself and not going against policy. “I’m giving you an order!” I laugh and hang up. Sure as anything, she wrote me up for it. I don’t even argue, I say we must take it to my manager. I walk in and he says, “What now?” I tell him the story, he looks at her, takes the write-up, and rips it up. “Are you seriously writing him up for overperforming?” She had no words, and I still take a picture at every stop because I’m petty lol.

Wow!

This woman sounds like a nightmare coworker.

Clearly, she thinks she makes the rules, and everyone else is under her.

