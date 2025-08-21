Surprisingly Strong Camp Counselor Is Stronger Than A Tall Gym Rat Colleague, And The Kids Have Started Noticing It

Although nowadays people do this arguably more than ever, judging a book by its cover is usually a mistake. But how would you react if a very strong looking man were actually weaker than a short, chubby fella?

In this case, the shorter guy decided to ask the internet how he should proceed now, since the buff guy, who is also a camp counselor, has been feeling threatened by his surprising strength and endurance despite his looks.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for “embarrassing” my more fit coworker? I am a camp counselor (25M) who works with elementary aged boys. To give some context, I am incredibly short and fat. Like, I am under 5 feet tall and around 200 pounds. This does not affect my ability to do my job. I’m just as active as any other counselor, I work with the kids just as much.

As a matter of fact, he’s even more active than some.

I have to get blood tests done regularly for unrelated reasons (related to why I’m so short) and there’s never really any concern when it comes to my cholesterol or insulin or anything weight related. I’m just saying this so you have some context for my general appearance and the fact that no, my weight doesn’t affect my health or my level of activity.

And he gets some people a run for their money on the regular.

My co-counselor is a guy around my age who is (I think) a baseball player. We could not look more different. He’s got more than a foot of height on me and probably about the same weight, so he’s obviously more visibly fit. He brags a lot about how even after we spend all day chasing kids in the sun, he still goes to the gym for a couple of hours. The issue is when it comes to actually having to use strength practically, I outdo him every time. I’m not trying to do it intentionally.

It happens a lot.

But sometimes we have to carry 20 kids backpacks and he can only handle 8 while I have 12, sometimes he can’t open a jar, or we have to lug heavy equipment and he’s huffing and puffing while I’m not having a problem. Then it becomes pretty evident that I am just stronger than him, at least for stuff like that. I’m sure he could out bench me or whatever proper fitness stuff is, and trust me, he crushes me when we play sports with the kids, I’m just talking about that kind of work.

And other people are starting to notice.

The issue is that the kids have started to pick up on the fact that I am the “strong counselor”. If they want to be picked up or can’t open something in their lunch or want a break from carrying their bag on a hike, they come to me. Apparently, my co-counselor complained to one of the other counselors that I am “embarrassing” him because a guy like me shouldn’t be able to be stronger than him.

He’s on the fence about the whole situation.

That counselor then came to me and told me I should tone it down because it can be hard for someone who prides themself on being an athlete to be worse at something than a guy “like me”. I said there was no way I was going to do my job worse just to protect hit ego. The other counselor said I was being a jerk and as the summer goes on the boys might start bullying my co-counselor if they think he’s weaker than me, which I don’t think is going to happen but I’m not sure. AITA?

