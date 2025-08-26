Taco Bell Employee Shows How They Made Its Eggs Behind The Scenes, And The Internet Is Split About It

I eat Taco Bell a lot. God help me, I just love it.

I keep thinking any day now I’m going to grow out of it, but alas, that keeps not happening.

Let’s see if this video detailing how their eggs are made changes my mind; via TikTok user @howfoodismade:

So first we have what seems to be a bag of powdered eggs. Not the best, but also not surprising.

The eggs go into the fryer, bag and all.

A little cooking spray comes out.

Gets applied to the holding dish to keep the eggs from sticking.

And now the eggs, looking a bit more egg-like, are ready for assembly.

Most said “ok, so what?”

Like, it doesn’t look pretty, but it is super common.

Some were taken aback.

Some said they wouldn’t even be going a-back.

As for me?

This has moved the needle not at all.

I need a cheesy gordita crunch, dang it.

