Taco Bell Employee Shows How They Made Its Eggs Behind The Scenes, And The Internet Is Split About It

by Ben Auxier

Eggs being made at Taco Bell

I eat Taco Bell a lot. God help me, I just love it.

I keep thinking any day now I’m going to grow out of it, but alas, that keeps not happening.

Let’s see if this video detailing how their eggs are made changes my mind; via TikTok user @howfoodismade:

Eggs being made at Taco Bell

So first we have what seems to be a bag of powdered eggs. Not the best, but also not surprising.

Eggs being made at Taco Bell

The eggs go into the fryer, bag and all.

Eggs being made at Taco Bell

A little cooking spray comes out.

Eggs being made at Taco Bell

Gets applied to the holding dish to keep the eggs from sticking.

Eggs being made at Taco Bell

And now the eggs, looking a bit more egg-like, are ready for assembly.

Most said “ok, so what?”

Like, it doesn’t look pretty, but it is super common.

Some were taken aback.

Some said they wouldn’t even be going a-back.

As for me?

This has moved the needle not at all.

I need a cheesy gordita crunch, dang it.

